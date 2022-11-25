WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,659 shares.The stock last traded at $173.74 and had previously closed at $174.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.67%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

