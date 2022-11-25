Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD):

11/10/2022 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Clearside Biomedical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Clearside Biomedical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Clearside Biomedical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

