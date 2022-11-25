Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genpact (G)

Genpact (NYSE: G) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2022 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/11/2022 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2022 – Genpact had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Genpact had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Genpact had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $54.00.

10/14/2022 – Genpact had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Genpact is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Get Genpact Limited alerts:

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.