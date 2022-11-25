Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2022 – Polaris was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/16/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $120.00.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $101.00 to $90.00.

10/19/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

10/12/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 5,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

