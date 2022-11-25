Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.45. Weibo shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 1,962 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.
Weibo Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.