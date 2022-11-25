Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.45. Weibo shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 1,962 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.