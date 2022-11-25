Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,606. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

