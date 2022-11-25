Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.72. 73,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

