Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.72. 73,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.