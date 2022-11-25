Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 265.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.83. 8,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $169.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

