Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Further Reading
