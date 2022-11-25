Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 14,375 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 164,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,473,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

