Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.90 and a 200-day moving average of $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

