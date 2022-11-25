Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 141,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.