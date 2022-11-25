Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,386 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 461,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,038,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,169,000 after buying an additional 188,959 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

WFC opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

