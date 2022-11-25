WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $216.01 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $88.63 million and $216.01 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 76.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00477887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,839.92 or 0.29325540 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,055,882,690 coins and its circulating supply is 244,288,991 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.37993724 USD and is down -75.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $590,255,909.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

