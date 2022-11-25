Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $123.72 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $211.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

