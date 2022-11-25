Wrapped Everscale Hits Market Capitalization of $66.98 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $66.98 million and approximately $33,932.89 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.01 or 0.08524636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00479897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,859.75 or 0.29443634 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,999,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,245,517 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,972,445 with 1,712,218,125 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03949468 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,922.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.