WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

