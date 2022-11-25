Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

