XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.93 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00009829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $45.93 million and approximately $304,898.78 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.01 or 0.08524636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00479897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,859.75 or 0.29443634 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

