Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Up 0.5%

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.40. Approximately 2,041,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 163,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 111.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 68,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,600,000 after buying an additional 10,767,000 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.