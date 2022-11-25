YES WORLD Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $456,939.04 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

