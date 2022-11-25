Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stake Raised by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises about 3.3% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zendesk worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN remained flat at $77.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,025. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

