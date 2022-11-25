ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $120.22 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. ZEON has a total market cap of $120.22 million and approximately $179,823.40 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.38 or 0.08444199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.97 or 0.29785465 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

