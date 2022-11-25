Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Stock Price Up 32.2%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 32.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 10,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 905% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Trading Up 32.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

