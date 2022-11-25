Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.28

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.28 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 131.50 ($1.55). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.60), with a volume of 5,334 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,928.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 7.64.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

