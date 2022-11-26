10,868 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Shares of AFL opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.