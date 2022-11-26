1,157,408 Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,157,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olaplex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

