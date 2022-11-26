133,654 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 133,654 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,000. Target makes up about 0.7% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Target by 136.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 11.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 635,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,675 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Target by 4,696.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.38. 1,883,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,997. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

