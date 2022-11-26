16,306 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

