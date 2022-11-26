1,680,552 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,680,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.09% of Ardelyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $5,095,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 6,823,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,571,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.