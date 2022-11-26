17,013 Shares in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 17.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 144,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 81.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Insider Transactions at ESS Tech

ESS Tech Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 14,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $54,774.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,569 shares of company stock worth $1,212,717. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

