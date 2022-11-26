1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.04 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $10,117.29 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $62.34 or 0.00375497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

