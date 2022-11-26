26,159 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

