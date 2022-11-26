2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $14.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TWOU opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in 2U by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in 2U by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

