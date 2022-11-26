2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $14.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.95.
Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
2U Trading Up 3.9 %
TWOU opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.00.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
