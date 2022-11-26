375,000 Shares in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Bought by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.

