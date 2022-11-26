500,000 Shares in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Bought by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.94% of Valuence Merger Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $5,005,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

