51,100 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of CHEF opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

