5,838 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Mirova

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

