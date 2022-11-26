8,985 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

