ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

