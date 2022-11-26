Ace Cash Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.56 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $99.56 million and $2,001.82 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00003017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50021861 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,627.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

