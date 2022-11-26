Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $554,937.73 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $554,937.73 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004871 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

