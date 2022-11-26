Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $597,287.73 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005990 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004871 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.