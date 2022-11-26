Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ATNM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ATNM opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.