Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 685.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

