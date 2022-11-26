Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACXP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.