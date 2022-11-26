aelf (ELF) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. aelf has a total market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008529 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

