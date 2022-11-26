Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 842,796 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.9 %

COGT stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $522.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cogent Biosciences

COGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

