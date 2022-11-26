Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 2.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

