Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 350,000 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V makes up about 1.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.28% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 147.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 805,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 480,297 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of ARYE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

